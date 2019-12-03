Iron ore futures rise as Vale cuts short-term production view

China's iron ore futures rebounded overnight after top iron ore miner Vale (NYSE:VALE) lowered its Q1 2020 production outlook to 68M-73M metric tons from prior guidance 70M-75M mt.

The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, expiring next month, settled 1.7% higher at 651.50 yuan/mt ($92.56) after rising as much as 2.2% during the session.

Vale said yesterday it planned to cut production at its Brucutu mine in Brazil for as long as two months as it evaluates the stability of the nearby Laranjeiras dam, leaving the mine operating at just 40% of normal capacity.

The revised outlook comes as iron ore inventory at ports in China has dropped to the lowest in nearly 10 weeks while steel demand remains firm.

Global producers are indicated sharply lower, however, on sudden pessimism over the likelihood of a U.S.-China trade deal: BHP -2.7% , RIO -1.6% .

Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY