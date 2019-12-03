Oppenheimer cautious on Beyond Meat

Oppenheimer starts off coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with a Market Perform rating.

"We overall look quite favorably upon the Beyond Meat brand, product assortment, track record of innovation, longer-term prospects, and positioning to the very on-trend alternative meat category. However, a pricey valuation, increasing competition, and the potential for new selling pressures following the expiration of the lock-up suggest more muted upside potential, in our view," sums up Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh.

Parikh and team note that BYND currently trades at ~7X the FY21 sales forecast and ~57X the FY21 EBITDA forecast, a level that represents a premium to other consumer growth stories.