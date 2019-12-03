FDA Ad Com set for Bristol-Myers' luspatercept for MDS

The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, December 18, to review and discuss Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -0.4% ) supplemental marketing application seeking approval to use Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt) to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), specifically those with very low-to-intermediate-risk MDS-associated anemia who have ring sideroblasts and require red blood cell transfusions.

The FDA approved the erythroid maturation agent last month for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions.