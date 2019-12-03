Coupa targets raised after beat-and-raise

Needham (Buy) raises its Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) target from $160 to $171 after yesterday's beat-and-raise.

The firm says that while "investors may begin to question the scale of the beat, it remains clear that the fundamentals of the business remain strong."

Raymond James (Outperform) lifts the target by $20 to $170, saying "we sense that investors may have expected a bit more upside." The firm praises the billings beat but sees "healthy upside expectations" are baked into the stock.

COUP shares are down 6.7% to $139.02.

The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.