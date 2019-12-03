Qutoutiao -3.4% after loss numbers disappoint

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is off 3.4% after its Q3 losses fell short of expectations despite largely meeting revenue consensus.

Revenues rose 44% to 1.41B yuan (about $196.8M). Of that, core advertising and marketing revenues rose 54.1% to 1.38B yuan.

Gross profit rose 10.6% to 910.8M yuan (about $127.4M); gross margin fell to 64.7% from 84.3%.

And net loss narrowed on a GAAP basis to 888.4M yuan from a year-ago loss of 1.03B yuan; non-GAAP net loss was 833.1M vs. a year-ago loss of 298.4M yuan.

In user metrics, combined average monthly active users more than doubled year-over-year to 133.9M, and combined average daily active users rose 97.7% to 42.1M.

Average daily time spent per DAU rose to 61.3 minutes from a year-ago 55.9 minutes.

It's guiding to Q4 net revenues of 1.6B-1.62B yuan.

