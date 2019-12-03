MetLife talks to sell European assets to Generali hit snag - Reuters

Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali has held talks with MetLife (MET -2.5% ) to buy most of its European assets but discussions have stalled due to differences over price, Reuters reports.

Europe's third biggest insurer first approached MET earlier this year, offering to take on most of its underperforming European business, but talks dragged on for more than six months and were slowed by management changes at MET, according to the report.

Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) is said to want to boost its presence in certain European countries to drive earnings after pulling back from non-core markets including Belgium and the Netherlands last year.