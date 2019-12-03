Columbus McKinnon forms new automation unit
Dec. 03, 2019 10:05 AM ETColumbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)CMCOBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- "We created a dedicated automation division to accelerate innovation in Intelligent Motion solutions that combine our skills as lifting specialists with the technology of our Magnetek brand to solve high-value lifting challenges in mission-critical applications," said CEO Mark Morelli.
- Columbus McKinnon (CMCO -1.7%) Automation will include project and product management; product and business development; and software, automation and applications engineering teams.
- The division will be based in the company’s "Controls and Automation Center of Excellence" in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, located in the greater Milwaukee area.