Nokia chair candidate looking forward to work with CEO on challenges

Newly proposed Nokia (NOK +0.6% ) board chair candidate Sari Baldauf says she's looking forward to an opportunity to work with CEO Rajeev Suri to create long-term shareholder value.

“Rajeev and his team are working hard to address both the short-term issues and strengthen Nokia’s longer-term value drivers,” she says.

The company put Baldauf (currently vice chair) forward to replace Risto Siilasmaa, departing after eight years in the role.

It would make her one of the telecom industry's highest-profile female executives. Her appointment is still subject to shareholder approval in April.

She led the company's networks unit from 1998 to 2005.