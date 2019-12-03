Mesa Air Group adds new aircraft, extends contract with United Airlines

Mesa Air Group (MESA +3.1% ) will add 20 new Embraer E175 LL aircraft to its United Express fleet. Embraer E175 LL features 70 seats in a three-class configuration.

The aircraft will be owned and financed by Mesa and be covered under a 12-year capacity purchase agreement.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin May 2020 and expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The parties are also extending the contract for 42 E175s for an additional 5 years and Mesa’s 20 Bombardier CRJ-700 aircraft will be leased to another United Express carrier for a term of 7 years.

