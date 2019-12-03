EU opens data probes into Google, Facebook

The European Union opens preliminary investigations into the data practices of Google (GOOG -0.4% )(GOOGL -0.4% ) and Facebook (FB -1.7% ).

European Commission spokesperson, to CNBC: "The Commission has sent out questionnaires as part of a preliminary investigation into Google’s and Facebook’s data practices. These investigations concern the way data is gathered, processed, used and monetized, including for advertising purposes."

The tech giants tell CNBC they are happy to cooperate with the Commission.

Earlier this year, the EC opened a formal investigation into Amazon for potential data violations.