Brazil economy on stronger footing

Record low interest rates are spurring consumer spending and business investment in Brazil, leading the economy to grow at its fastest pace in six quarters.

GDP expanded 0.6% in Q3 from the previous quarter and 1.2% from the same period a year earlier, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.

The central bank's benchmark lending rate is now 5% (vs. 14.25% three years ago), and it has signaled another half-point rate cut next week at its last policy meeting of 2019.

Keep an eye on tariffs. The Trump administration reinstated duties yesterday on steel and aluminum from Brazil due to its "massive currency devaluation."

ETFs: EWZ, BRZU, BRF, EWZS, BZQ, BZF, UBR, FBZ, FLBR