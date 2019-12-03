Suncor sees higher oil output, flat spending on oil-related projects in 2020

Suncor Energy (SU -1.1% ) says it expects to produce 800K-840K boe/day in FY 2020, a 5% increase over the midpoint of its 2019 forecast, while it copes with "considerable uncertainty" related to the impact and duration of Alberta's production curtailment.

SU also says it foresees capital spending next year of C$5.4B-C$6B, with flat investment in oil related projects, adding that the overall increase is associated mostly with projects driving its C$2B target for incremental free funds flow by 2023.

SU says the anticipated incremental capital spend includes $300M for the newly sanctioned cogeneration facility, $150M for additional investment in digital technology initiatives, and $50M related to completion of the Syncrude bi-directional pipelines.