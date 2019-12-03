Donaldson down 5% post Q1 results miss; reaffirms FY20 guidance

Donaldson (DCI -5.2% ) reported Q1 net sales decline of 4.1% Y/Y to $672.7M, and decline of 2.7% Y/Y on constant currency basis.

Engine Products segment sales were $459.2M (-4.5% Y/Y) and Industrial Products segment sales were $213.5M (-3.2% Y/Y).

Sales percent change by geography: US/Canada -6% Y/Y; EMEA -0.8% Y/Y; APAC -9.4% Y/Y and LATAM +9.1% Y/Y.

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 40 bps to 34.4%; and operating margin declined by 90 bps to 13.2%.

Q1 EBITDA was $112.5M (-6.2% Y/Y) and margin declined by 37 bps to 16.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $86.1M, compared to $63.3M a year ago.

FY20 Outlook, reaffirmed: GAAP EPS $2.21 to $2.37; Adj. EPS $2.05 to $2.21; Sales decline between 2% to 4%; operating margin 13.9% to 14.5%; Capex $110M to $130M; and effective tax rate 25% to 27%.

