Consumer discretionary stocks tumble

Consumer discretionary stocks are underperforming the broad market today as trade news wipes away some of the good cheer from a strong Black Friday to Cyber Monday sales performance. The damage is being tied to a comment by President Trump that a trade deal could wait until after the 2020 election.
Notable decliners include Party City (PRTY -3.7%), Alibaba (BABA -1.9%), Etsy (ETSY -2%), Farfetch (FTCH -2%), Five Below (FIVE -3.5%), Macy's (M -2.5%), Tapestry (TPR -3.6%), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -3.2%), Capri (CPRI -2.6%), Best Buy (BBY -2.2%), L Brands (LB -2.9%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -2.9%), Nordstrom (JWN -2.7%), Gap (GPS -2.2%), Ross Store (ROST -1.5%), Boot Barn (BOOT -3.2%), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stores (OLLI -3.4%), Lumber Liquidators (LL -4.5%), GameStop (GME -2.8%), Home Depot (HD -1.7%), and Big Lots (BIG -1.3%).
ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, FDIS, RTH, RETL, EMTY, FXD, RCD, WANT, PMR, PSCD, PASS, FTXD, JHMC.
Now read: Home Depot: Another Overreaction »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on PRTY