Consumer discretionary stocks tumble

Consumer discretionary stocks are underperforming the broad market today as trade news wipes away some of the good cheer from a strong Black Friday to Cyber Monday sales performance. The damage is being tied to a comment by President Trump that a trade deal could wait until after the 2020 election.

Notable decliners include Party City (PRTY -3.7% ), Alibaba (BABA -1.9% ), Etsy (ETSY -2% ), Farfetch (FTCH -2% ), Five Below (FIVE -3.5% ), Macy's (M -2.5% ), Tapestry (TPR -3.6% ), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -3.2% ), Capri (CPRI -2.6% ), Best Buy (BBY -2.2% ), L Brands (LB -2.9% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -2.9% ), Nordstrom (JWN -2.7% ), Gap (GPS -2.2% ), Ross Store (ROST -1.5% ), Boot Barn (BOOT -3.2% ), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stores (OLLI -3.4% ), Lumber Liquidators (LL -4.5% ), GameStop (GME -2.8% ), Home Depot (HD -1.7% ), and Big Lots (BIG -1.3% ).

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, FDIS, RTH, RETL, EMTY, FXD, RCD, WANT, PMR, PSCD, PASS, FTXD, JHMC.