BioCorRx up 8% on encouraging data on opioid overdose candidate

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX +7.7% ) is up, albeit on only 700 shares, in reaction to encouraging preclinical data on VDM-001, its candidate for the reversal of opioid overdose that it says is an alternative to naloxone.

The company cites early preclinical data that supports the potential ability of VDM-001 to completely prevent the effects of fentanyl, an opioid that is up to 100x as potent as morphine that is commonly found in illicitly manufactured oxycodone and responsible for many overdose deaths.

The candidate, being developed by subsidiary BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals and VDM Biochemicals, is a 100% synthetic antagonist that BioCorRx says should be easier and quicker to make than naloxone (whether an injectable or nasal spray formulation is not provided).