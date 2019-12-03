Uniti CFO says Windstream talks go on despite mediation halt

Uniti Group (UNIT +0.8%) Chief Financial Officer Mark Wallace says various parties are still talking over lease negotiations with Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ), despite a halt to mediated discussions.
"All parties are free to continue to talk among themselves," he said during a presentation at a BofA conference, noting that judge-run mediation could resume any time. (h/t Bloomberg)
He also added that once the company has some clarity on its Windstream issues, it could go to raise money in the capital markets.
