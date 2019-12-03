Rayonier proposes governance changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM -3.7% ) plans to re-submit two management proposals to the company's shareholders for a vote at its next Annual Stockholder Meeting in 2020.

The first proposal would seek investor approval to amend the company’s certificate of incorporation in order to declassify the board of directors and allow for the annual election of directors.

The second proposal would seek stockholder approval to amend the company's charter to eliminate supermajority voting requirements that currently exist for certain amendments to the company's charter and bylaws.