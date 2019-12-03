Glencore says lowering debt is key priority

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) CEO Ivan Glasenberg says the company will target debt reduction going forward, with extra shareholder returns to come if possible.

The company has maintained its $10B-$16B guidance range for net debt for 2020, and is targeting a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1x, compared with 1.24x at the end of June.

Glencore is targeting a US$0.20 total dividend, which it wants to match in 2020, and plans to set up another buyback program "as and when surplus free cash flow generation allows."

Glencore sees a "largely flat" production profile over the next three years, with zinc and oil production set to rise while coal and nickel remain flat but copper and cobalt slipping as the Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is placed on care and maintenance.

The company also notes an "unacceptable" level of fatalities at its mining operations, with 16 deaths so far this year.