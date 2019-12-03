Universal Technical Institute +2.7% post Q4 results

Universal Technical Institute (UTI +2.7% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 9.2% Y/Y to $87.67M.

Operating expenses were $82.2M (-10% Y/Y), the decrease was attributable to lower contract and professional services expenses, total compensation and related costs and advertising.

Adj. operating income was $5.8M compared to loss of $8.6M Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA gain was $10.4M compared to loss $4.1M Y/Y.

Student Metrics: Total starts were 6,437 (+6.9% Y/Y); Average undergraduate full-time student enrolment 10,933 (+4.2% Y/Y); End of period undergraduate full-time student enrolment 12,363 (+3.6% Y/Y).

Generated $21.75M in CFO and adj. FCF was $20.71M.

2020 Outlook: New student starts growth up 2.5%-4.5%; Average student population growth up 1-2%; Revenue $338-345M; Operating expenses $330-335M; Operating loss $8-13M; adj. operating loss $13-18M; adj. EBITDA $26.5-31.5M; adj. FCF of $23.5-28.5M & Capex $8-9.5M.

