Vaalco's Etame development well starts at higher than expected output rate

Vaalco Energy (EGY +6.9% ) says it completed drilling a development well at the Etame field offshore Gabon and has placed the well on production at a higher than anticipated rate.

EGY says it brought the Etame 9H development well onto production at a stabilized flow rate of 5,500 gross bbl/day of oil, 1,500 net to the company.

EGY says production was higher than the pre-drill estimate of 2,500-3,500 gross bbl/day due to high reservoir quality and increases its forecast 2019 net exit production rate to 4,500-4,700 bbl/day from its prior estimate of 3,800-4,100 bbl/day.

The company says it has started drilling another development well on the Etame field, with production expected to come online in late January.