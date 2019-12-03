Vaalco's Etame development well starts at higher than expected output rate

Vaalco Energy (EGY +6.9%) says it completed drilling a development well at the Etame field offshore Gabon and has placed the well on production at a higher than anticipated rate.
EGY says it brought the Etame 9H development well onto production at a stabilized flow rate of 5,500 gross bbl/day of oil, 1,500 net to the company.
EGY says production was higher than the pre-drill estimate of 2,500-3,500 gross bbl/day due to high reservoir quality and increases its forecast 2019 net exit production rate to 4,500-4,700 bbl/day from its prior estimate of 3,800-4,100 bbl/day.
The company says it has started drilling another development well on the Etame field, with production expected to come online in late January.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on EGY