Bombardier expands sustainable aviation fuel to Canada

Helping reduce its carbon footprint, Bombardier's ((OTCQX:BDRAF -2% ), (OTCQX:BDRBF -0.7% )) headquarters in Montreal is set to become the first facility outside the U.S. to take delivery of sustainable aviation fuel.

The arrival of 7,300 gallons of cooking oil-based biofuel at the Dorval manufacturing plant also represents another step in the company's goal to secure a long-term supply of SAF across its global facilities.

While the shipment will fuel new deliveries of Challenger 350 and 650 business jets, Bombardier hopes to boost supply next year to include Global 7500, 6500 and 6000 shipments.