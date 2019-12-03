Seeking Alpha
Immunomedics refiles U.S. application for TNBC candidate; shares up 1%

Immunomedics (IMMU +1.3%) bucks the broad market selloff, albeit on below-average volume, with its resubmission of a U.S. marketing application seeking accelerated approval to use antibody-drug conjugate sacituzumab govitecan to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received at least two prior lines of therapy.

The company received a CRL in January in response to its initial filing.

Update: In a telephone interview, Executive Chairman Behzad Aghazadeh stated that the company expects the FDA to categorize the resubmission as type 2 which allows up to six months to complete the review.

