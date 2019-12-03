Woodside nears FID after submitting final plan for Senegal oil project

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) says it submitted the final development plan for the Sangomar oil field to the Senegal government, a joint project owner, potentially clearing the way for a final investment decision later this month.

Woodside says the plan outlines how the field will be developed and benefit the joint venture as well as the people of Senegal.

The first phase of the development includes a standalone floating production, storage and offloading facility with 23 subsea wells, with initial capacity expected at 100K bbl/day.

Woodside expects first oil in early 2023, with the first phase targeting 230M barrels of oil.