Lexicon Pharma up 6% on advancement of biliary cancer candidate
Dec. 03, 2019 11:32 AM ETLexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), IPSEYLXRXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX +5.7%) is up, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of a safety review of the initial run-in cohort in a Phase 2 clinical trial, TELE-ABC, evaluating telotristat ethyl, combined with first-line chemo, for the treatment of patients with advanced biliary tract cancer.
- The company says data on first six participants who completed at least one 21-day treatment cycle, combined with cisplatin and gemcitabine, support continued enrollment with no adjustments in the dosing regimen.
- Six-month progression-free survival data on the first 20 patients should be available in 2020.
- Telotristat ethyl, an oral typtophan hydroxylase inhibitor branded as Xermelo, was approved in the U.S. in February 2017 for carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients with metastatic neuroendocrine tumors (combined with somatostatin analog therapy).
- Related ticker: Ipsen S.A. (OTCPK:IPSEY) (owns commercialization and licensing rights ex-U.S. and Japan).