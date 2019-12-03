Shopping traffic up 14% over Thanksgiving weekend
Dec. 03, 2019
- The National Retail Federation says 190M U.S. consumers shopped from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday and spent an average of $361.90 on holiday items during the five-day period.
- Shopping traffic (online and store) was up 14% Y/Y and average spending per consumer was 16% higher.
- The NRF says its survey found that 124M people shopped in stores and 142M shopped on retailers' websites.
- The biggest spending age group was the 25-year to 34-year old group. As expected, free shipping and store pickup programs helped to boost online sales.
- The overall tone from NRF execs was very positive during a press briefing as they noted that an early start to the promotional season didn't erase consumer enthusiasm for the five-day Thanksgiving weekend shopping period. There's also the reminder that the comparison to last year is favorable for the post-Thanksgiving shopping period due to the concerns a year ago over a faltering stock market and looking government shutdown.
- The read-through from the NRF update appears to be positive for Walmart (WMT -1%), Amazon (AMZN -1.7%), Target (TGT +0.2%) and Costco (COST -0.9%) on a day that has seen U.S.-China trade news dominate the conversation again.