Shopping traffic up 14% over Thanksgiving weekend

Dec. 03, 2019 11:38 AM ETWMT, AMZN, TGT, COSTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • The National Retail Federation says 190M U.S. consumers shopped from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday and spent an average of $361.90 on holiday items during the five-day period.
  • Shopping traffic (online and store) was up 14% Y/Y and average spending per consumer was 16% higher.
  • The NRF says its survey found that 124M people shopped in stores and 142M shopped on retailers' websites.
  • The biggest spending age group was the 25-year to 34-year old group. As expected, free shipping and store pickup programs helped to boost online sales.
  • The overall tone from NRF execs was very positive during a press briefing as they noted that an early start to the promotional season didn't erase consumer enthusiasm for the five-day Thanksgiving weekend shopping period. There's also the reminder that the comparison to last year is favorable for the post-Thanksgiving shopping period due to the concerns a year ago over a faltering stock market and looking government shutdown.
  • The read-through from the NRF update appears to be positive for Walmart (WMT -1%), Amazon (AMZN -1.7%), Target (TGT +0.2%) and Costco (COST -0.9%) on a day that has seen U.S.-China trade news dominate the conversation again.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.