Israel's Hot, Cellcom in merger talks - report

Merger talk is warming up in the Israeli telecom sector, as Globes reports that Cellcom Israel (CEL -0.8%) is in "low-key" negotiations with Hot Telecommunication.

That comes even as Hot has a joint network partnership with rival Partner Communications (PTNR -2.7% ), and hasn't completely given up on a possible merger there, according to the report.

One key factor is Partner's preparation for the prospect that Hutchison won't be granted a permit to renew its control of the company, meaning a forced sale and an uncertain future for the joint mobile communications network.

Hot is controlled by Altice (OTCPK:ALTCY) billionaire Patrick Drahi.