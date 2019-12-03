BioXcel up 5% on advancement of BXCL501

Thinly traded micro cap BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI +5% ) is up, albeit on modest turnover of 29K shares, in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has signed off on the key design elements of its late-stage SERENITY program evaluating BXCL501, a sublingual thin film of a sedative called dexmedetomidine, for the acute treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Two Phase 3 trials should launch this month with topline results available in mid-2020.

Dexmedetomidine is the active ingredient in Pfizer's Precedex, approved in the U.S. in 1999 as a short-term sedative and analgesic in critically ill or injured patients on mechanical ventilation in an ICU setting.