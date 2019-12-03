CommScope realigning into four segments

CommScope (COMM -3.5% ) will realign into four business segments for the new year, transitioning to a new operating/reporting structure on Jan. 1.

The move is to better capture the strategic value from its acquisitions of Arris and Ruckus Networks.

The four segments will be Venue and Campus Networks; Broadband Networks; Outdoor Wireless Networks; and Home Networks.

“We expect our new operating model will enable us to realize significant benefits of cost and revenue synergies, strengthen our technology leadership, and support our long-term growth strategy," says CEO Eddie Edwards.