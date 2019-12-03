AMD, INTC dip as Amazon unveils Graviton2 processor

Amazon (AMZN -1.6% ) unveils its new Graviton2, a custom AWS cloud processor chip that could take on Intel (INTC -2.7% ) and AMD (AMD -1.4% ).

The 7nm chip is based on 64-bit Arm Neoverse cores. Amazon says the processors offer up to 40% better performance from comparable x86-based instances with a 20% lower cost.

Graviton2 has a 2x faster floating-point performance per core for scientific and high-performance workloads. The processor can support up to 64 virtual CPUs, 25 Gbps of networking, and 18 Gbps of EBS Bandwidth.

AWS services like Amazon Elastic Load Balancing, Amazon ElastiCache, and Amazon Elastic Map Reduce have tested the instances and will move into production next year.