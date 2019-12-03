Tariff fears sink financial stocks; 10-year Treasury yield tumbles 14 bps

Bank stocks take a beating, as renewed trade war fears send the 10-year Treasury yield tumbling toward its biggest decline in more than three years.

The 10-year yield has fallen 14 basis points to 1.69%, on track for the biggest one-day basis-point drop since shedding 16 bps on June 24, 2016.

The SPDR Financial Select ETF (XLF -2% ) is the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, with 65 of the 67 stocks trading in the red.

Among XLF's noteworthy decliners: GS -3.4% , MS -3.2% , BAC -2.6% , WFC -2.5% , C -2.4% , JPM -2.1% , COF -2.1% .

