Lululemon seen growing to $40B stock

Cowen says it sees a path for Lululemon (LULU -1.4% ) to trade with a $40B market cap off a Nike-like free cash flow multiple. That market cap is about $10B above where Lululemon stands today.

"We have confidence that new product, integrated marketing, and online momentum combined with loyalty, a healthy high-end customer demographic, and athleisure fashion trends will yield traffic, improving conversion, and comps," says analyst John Kernan on LULU's momentum.

Kernan also points to the retailer's international business and men's sales as catalysts.

Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on Lululemon and a one-year price target of $250.

Shares of LULU are up 83% YTD.