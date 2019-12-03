Rio Tinto plans $1.5B investment to extend Kennecott copper mine

Rio Tinto (RIO -1.3% ) says it will spend $1.5B over the next six years in its Kennecott copper operation in Utah to extend its life until at least 2032.

Rio says the additional investment will begin in 2020 and is included in its group capex guidance of $7B in 2020 and $6.5B in both 2021 and 2022 as development capital.

"Kennecott is uniquely positioned to meet strong demand in the U.S. and delivers almost 20% of the country's copper production... this investment means it will continue to be a source of essential materials into the next decade," the company says.