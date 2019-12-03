AES Tiete partners with Anglo American to build Brazilian wind farm

Brazilian utility AES Tiete (NYSE:AES) says it has reached an agreement with Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) to build a wind farm in Bahia state.

AES Tiete, which is controlled by U.S. company AES Corp., says it will start construction in 2021 with the aim of supplying energy to Anglo over a 15-year period starting in 2022.

The wind farm will have a capacity of 167 MW and investment is estimated at 670M reais ($159.6M).

AES Tiete recently partnered with chemical company Unipar Carbocloro to create a joint venture to develop a wind farm in the same state.