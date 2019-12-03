Baird downgrades couple of regional banks

Baird analyst David George downgraded Zions Bancorp (ZION -2.5% ) shares to underperform as the company's risk/reward is less compelling than its peers, however, solid execution and progress with strategic initiatives have led to the improvement sentiment for the shares. PT has been cut to $46 from $49.

Checking Associated Banc-Corp (ASB -2.3% ), the share's recent rally has pushed its price to fair value levels. The company is currently viewed as an attractive M&A target, pushing its multiple higher. Shares have been downgraded to neutral and set PT of $23.

ZION Quant Bullish Sell Side Rating Bullish

ASB Quant Neutral Sell Side Rating Neutral