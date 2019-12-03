U.S. considered banning Huawei from financial system - Reuters

The Trump administration this year had considered banning Huawei from the U.S. financial system, Reuters reports, as part of its policy arsenal lined up against the Chinese equipment maker.

A move to put Huawei on the Specially Designated Nationals list - a "nuclear option" among sanctions - was shelved at the time but could be revived in coming months, according to the report.

Placing Huawei on that list would make it virtually impossible for Huawei to complete transactions in U.S. dollars, though it would spur numerous logistical, diplomatic and economic challenges for the U.S. (including hurting allies that already rely on Huawei).

The news is the latest following warnings from the United States to other countries not to buy telecom gear from Huawei and ZTE (ZTCOF -1.7% ), an effort that will now get real funding. A newly created U.S. International Development Finance Corp. will use part of a $60B budget to help developing countries and their businesses to buy rival equipment.