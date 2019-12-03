Auto parts names fall as trade clouds return

Auto supplier stocks are falling hard on the prospect that the U.S.-China trade battle won't be resolved shortly, and perhaps not until after the 2020 election. The development means investors have to factor in the potential for almost another round of tariffs that impact auto parts and the supply chain.

Notable decliners include Adient (ADNT -9.3% ), Tenneco (TEN -7.7% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -6.5% ), Garrett Motion (GTX -5% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH -4.7% ), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -2.2% ), Dana (DAN -2.9% ), Veoneer (VNE -3.1% ), Meritor (MTOR -3% ) and Aptiv (APTV -2.8% ).