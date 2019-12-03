Santos revises 2025 production targets upwards, but lowers 2019 forecasts

Santos (OTCPK:STOSF -4.2% ) revised its 2025 production target to 120M barrels of oil equivalent, which is more than double its 2018 output.

The new target, up from the 100M barrel guidance set in 2018, represents a cumulative annual growth rate in production of 8% to 2025.

The company also narrowed its 2019 production guidance to 74-76 mmboe (previous 73-77 mmboe) and sales volumes guidance to 93-95 mmboe (previous 90-97 mmboe).

Forecasts 2019 upstream unit production cost guidance of $7.25-7.50/boe (previous $7.25-7.75/boe), with capex of ~$1B, compared to prior guidance of $950M - $1,050M.