Loop raises WWE forecasts after counting Saudi events

  • Loop Capital has boosted its forecasts on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.8%) after incorporating the company's second annual Saudi Arabia event.
  • The firm's Alan Gould bumped his price target to $80, now implying 31% upside, and has raised EBITDA guidance for 2020 and 2021.
  • This year has been an "investment year," he notes, and "2020 benefits from a full year of the new TV contracts, but is also the peak year for capital expenditures" on a new headquarters.
  • The TV deals have upside, the Saudi Arabia event is contractual through 2027, and the company is facing predictable revenue and cash flow growth, he notes.
