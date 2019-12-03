Loop raises WWE forecasts after counting Saudi events
Dec. 03, 2019
- Loop Capital has boosted its forecasts on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -0.8%) after incorporating the company's second annual Saudi Arabia event.
- The firm's Alan Gould bumped his price target to $80, now implying 31% upside, and has raised EBITDA guidance for 2020 and 2021.
- This year has been an "investment year," he notes, and "2020 benefits from a full year of the new TV contracts, but is also the peak year for capital expenditures" on a new headquarters.
- The TV deals have upside, the Saudi Arabia event is contractual through 2027, and the company is facing predictable revenue and cash flow growth, he notes.