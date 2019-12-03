Car prices track higher in U.S.

TrueCar projects average transaction prices to be up 1.3% Y/Y in November and 0.4% higher on a month-to-month comparison.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is forecast to see a 4.8% Y/Y jump in ATP, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) is expected to generate a 3.8% increase.

Prices are seen jumping at Hyundai and Kia, with ATP forecast to be up 10% and 8.8%, respectively, on the heels of the introduction of the all-new Hyundai Palisade SUV and the Kia Telluride SUV.

Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) are forecast to see a drop in prices during the month.

"Not only are consumers preferring SUVs which are typically more expensive than their sedan counterparts, but they’re also choosing not to skimp on in-vehicle features and content, a positive indicator of consumer confidence in the economy," says TrueCar Chief Economist Oliver Strauss.

"Automaker revenue is coming in strong as well, up 2.2% year-over-year, another signal that the automotive industry remains healthy," adds Strauss.

The U.S. auto industry has leaned on stronger pricing to help take some of the sting off slowing volume growth.

