Atreca up 25% on advancement of lead candidate

Thinly traded micro cap Atreca (BCEL +24.8% ) is up on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 262K shares, in apparent reaction to the FDA's sign-off on its IND for lead candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors should commence next quarter.

ATRC-101 is a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action that the company calls Driver Antigen Engagement, meaning that the systemic delivery of the antibody engages the innate immune system, causing remodeling of the tumor microenvironment and the destruction of cancer cells by T cells.