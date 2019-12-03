Genius sues Google for song lyric theft

Genius is suing Google (GOOG +0.3% )(GOOGL +0.2% ) for copying its content to use in information boxes that appear when users search for song lyrics.

The complaint filed in state court in New York has claims against Google that include breach of contract and violating California's unfair competition law.

The suit seeks $50M in damages from Google and LyricFind, which provides the music lyrics to Google.

Related: Genius first publicly accused Google of lyric theft in June. The lyrics site used a unique pattern of straight and curly apostrophes as a type of watermark that made it clear content was lifted.