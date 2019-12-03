Argus cools on Cracker Barrel

Argus lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL -2.7% ) to a Hold rating after having it set at Buy.

"Looking ahead, we expect margins and earnings to face pressure as comp sales slow and the company adds fewer new stores," writes analyst John Staszak.

"We also expect Cracker Barrel to have difficulty cutting costs in the near term due to rising wages and commodity costs. Based on these challenges, we believe that CBRL shares are fairly valued at 17.9-times our revised FY20 estimate."

Argus lowers its FY20 EPS estimate on Cracker Barrel to $8.75 from $9.88 and FY21 estimate to $9.50 from $10.70.