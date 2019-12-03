Cleveland-Cliffs plunges, AK Steel rallies on deal reaction

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -12% ) shares are primed for their steepest decline in three months after agreeing to buy AK Steel (AKS +3.5% ) for $1.1B.

The deal is "expensive" because it values AKS at 8.5x next year's estimated EBITDA, higher than its peers, says BMO analyst David Gagliano.

AKS has a total debt of $2.24B as of the end of Q3, placing it at 3.81x the company's trailing 12-month EBITDA, higher than CLF's 3.55x.

CEO Lourenco Goncalves' "track record of successfully executing turnarounds at Cliffs and Metals USA bodes well for the combination, though it's possible the deal was done more to lock up a home for Cliffs' future pellet offtake, while providing a lifeline to AK Steel," Bloomberg analyst Richard Bourke writes.

"We do not foresee a competing bid nor antitrust issues for the proposed CLF-AKS deal, but CLF may have some work ahead to win over shareholders," Jefferies analysts say.