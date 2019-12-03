Five Below Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $373.63M (+19.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FIVE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Five Below Earnings Preview: Eye On Comps And Margins