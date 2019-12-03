H&R Block Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.92 (-10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.9M (+9.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, HRB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.