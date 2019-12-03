Freeport-McMoRan under pressure amid trade worries
Dec. 03, 2019 2:31 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)FCXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Freeport McMoRan (FCX -5.6%) is one of the two worst performers today on the S&P 500, slammed by renewed worries that a U.S.-China trade deal may not happen until after the 2020 election, if at all.
- Copper is widely used in industrial applications, so the latest trade news has sparked concerns that FCX shares have run up too much with a 36% gain off its Oct. 9 low, and copper futures today -1% to $2.63/lb. as growth concerns feed worries about supply-demand imbalances.
- Technical selling pressure also may be a factor, as today's loss has sent the stock below its 200-day moving average of 11.05/share.