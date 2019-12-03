Verint Systems Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Dec. 03, 2019 5:35 PM ETVerint Systems Inc. (VRNT)VRNTBy: SA News Team
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $332.96M (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, vrnt has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.