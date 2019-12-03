Raymond James defends Peloton
Dec. 03, 2019 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
- Raymond James is sticking with an Outperform rating on Peloton (PTON -8.6%), despite the backlash against the company's "The Gift that Gives Back" ad campaign.
- Analyst Justin Patterson thinks the ad will be pulled due to the online furor and notes Peloton is no stranger to memes poking fun at it. Perhaps more importantly, Peloton Black Friday traffic was reported appeared to be solid, which bodes well for the two-month holiday period sales tally.
