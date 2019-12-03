BMO unveils plans to cut 5% of global workforce, takes $357M charge

Bank of Montreal (BMO -2.4% ) limps to its lowest level in three months after Q4 earnings fell to $1.19B, hit by a $357M restructuring charge related primarily to severance that will affect 5% of its global workforce.

BMO did not disclose details about where or when the job cuts would occur, but the bank had ~45.5K employees at the end of October, so a 5% cut suggests 2,275 jobs would be affected.

CFO Tom Flynn says the bank's efficiency initiatives announced today will save $200M in its 2020 financial year, which began Nov. 1, and $375M by Q1 of its 2021 financial year.

"Our financial objectives remain unchanged," CEO Darryl White says. "Our goals over the medium-term are to achieve average earnings per share growth of 7%-10%."

"In Canada, we expect macroeconomic conditions to remain constructive in 2020, improving modestly from 2019 with stable interest rates and unemployment running at a four decade low of 5.6%. In the U.S., we expect economic activity to slow modestly in 2020 in response to trade protectionism," White says.