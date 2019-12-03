Model Y said to be coming early

Deutsche Bank says suppliers in Taiwan are being requested by Tesla (TSLA +0.6% ) to deliver Model Y parts a full six months ahead of the original schedule.

DB thinks the development could mean that the Model Y will be ready as early as Q1 of 2020.

During Tesla's Q3 earnings call (transcript), Elon Musk said the company was ahead of schedule on the Model Y, but didn't mention anything specific about a Q1 launch of the crossover.

An early launch of a model hasn't been part of Tesla's DNA.